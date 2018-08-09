  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Eden Prairie.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Honda Civic was driving south on Highway 101 shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday night, when it veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck. This happened near Choctaw Circle.

Troopers say the woman driving the Honda died. Her name has not been released, but we know she was 23 years old and from Edina.

A man from Minnetonka driving the truck was hospitalized with injuries described as life-threatening.

