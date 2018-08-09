MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota primary is under a week away, and tensions are building as candidates in each race are vying to be the only name on the ballot representing their party this fall.

But just how important is this election, and how many seats need to flip or remain unchanged for the Democratic or Republican party to be the majority leader?

Breaking It Down

Right now, Republicans hold the majority in the Minnesota House and Senate, while Democrats control the governor’s seat.

MN House MN Senate Democrats: 56 Democrats: 33 Republicans: 76 Republicans: 33 Vacancies: 2 Vacancies: 1

This year, all 134 seats in the Minnesota House are up for election. For the Democrats to take control of the House, at least 11 seats have to flip.

The Minnesota State Senate seats are not up for election until 2020.

The Minnesota governor is also up for election this fall. Minnesotans haven’t elected a Republican governor into office since 2006.

State Trifecta

A state trifecta is when one party has control of the state House, state Senate and governor’s office.

According to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, the Republican party hasn’t had control of the state House, Senate and governor’s seat since 1969. The Democrats, however, controlled all three just a few years ago back in 2014.

If the Republicans maintain control of the Minnesota House and win back the governor’s seat, the conservative party could have their first state trifecta in nearly 50 years.

National Impact

On a national scale, Minnesota has both seats open for U.S. Senate, and all eight seats open for U.S. House of Representatives.

Currently, the Republican party controls the U.S Senate, U.S House and the Oval Office.

U.S House U.S Senate Democrats: 193 Democrats: 47 Republicans: 236 Republicans: 51 Independents: 0 Independents: 2 Vacancies 6 Vacancies: 0

All 435 seats in the U.S House of Representatives are up for election, as well as 33 seats in the U.S Senate.



With the Republicans leading with a small majority in Congress, Minnesotans could have a huge impact on whether the Republicans maintain control, or if the Democrats will reclaim the majority.

Minnesotans Breaking Records In Early Voting

Minnesotans are responding to the high stakes of this election by turning out in early voting. The Secretary of State says there is a 150 percent jump in absentee voting so far compared to the 2016 election. Nearly 49,000 Minnesotans have already submitted their ballot.

To learn more about individual candidates and where you can vote, visit WCCO’s Election Guide.

And don’t forget to cast your ballot in the Minnesota primary next Tuesday, Aug. 14.