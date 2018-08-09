  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A somber piece of American history is about to go on display in Minnesota. The 9/11 “Never Forget” mobile exhibit was set to arrive in Winsted Thursday afternoon.

We are coming up on the 17th anniversary of that fateful day. None of us who lived through it will ever forget what that moment felt like and the fear that went through our minds.

Residents in Winsted will see firsthand thanks to the traveling 9/11 Steven Siller Tunnels to Tower mobile exhibit.

First responders will escort the 53-foot tractor trailer into Winsted after they spent the morning getting fire trucks, squads and emergency rigs lined up.

The actual mobile museum is a tribute to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day. Inside are actual responder recordings, artifacts and emotional exhibits to help us better understand the full scope of the tragedy, from the sacrifices to the incredible bravery of so many.

“It’s one of those times we’ll all remember what we were doing and where we were. It’s important to bring this to our area and share with our communities,” Winsted Fire Chief Brian Langenfeld said.

“All of us feel the pain and the hurt that occurred that day, we go on calls not to that extent but to some token we’re all the brotherhood,” Winsted Police Chief Justin Heldt said.

This is the main attraction of Windsted’s summer festival it will be open to the public free for tours between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

