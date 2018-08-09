  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Afton, Washington County
AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A person is negotiating with police after they say the Denmark Township resident discharged a firearm in a domestic dispute.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call near Afton and began to assist others out of the residence. During the evacuation, an officer said a man fired a gun.

Initial reports said the man fled into the woods, and was located shortly after. Police say negotiations with him are still in progress.

Authorities issued a warning around 5 p.m. to residents near the area to stay in their homes. As of 7:15 p.m., the warning had not been lifted.

This story is developing.

 

