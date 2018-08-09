  • WCCO 4On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Moore’s Donald Trump critique “Fahrenheit 11/9” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting theaters September 21.

Moore unveiled the first look at this latest documentary Thursday, releasing a trailer online . The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which became the highest grossing documentary ever with $222.4 million in worldwide box office. The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th.

In the trailer, Moore calls Trump “the last president of the United States.”

“Fahrenheit 11/9” was initially to be distributed by The Weinstein Co. but will now be distributed by Tom Ortenberg’s newly launched Briarcliff Entertainment.

“Fahrenheit 11/9” will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6.

