MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city leaders have started a new initiative to help homeless and vulnerable people.

The police department has partnered with nonprofit and religious organizations to provide meals, clothing, and storage for people in need.

“We can’t allow anyone to be invisible in this city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said. “These are people and they have names.”

Eighteen months ago, Minneapolis police designated a full-time officer to work as a liaison with the homeless community.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo said as the city works to address the overall problem of homelessness, officers will help build relationships to better understand this community’s needs.