Best Books of the 20th Century, Goodreads, National Book Lover's Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Book lovers, rejoice! Today is your day.

To honor National Book Lover’s Day, we want to know how many books you’ve read off the Best Books of the 20th Century list created by book lover’s like you. Goodreads, the largest book recommendation site online, rated novels based on thousands of readers rankings and reviews.

We compiled that list and want to know how many novels have you already read from it?

Check off every book you’ve read in our poll below:

View the entire list here. And don’t forget to relax and pick up a great book to enjoy today.

