FLAMINGO, FL - AUGUST 12: The body of a female mosquito fills up and balloons as she sucks blood from a photographer\'s hand at Everglades National Park August 12, 2002 in Flamingo, Florida. The female bugs use the blood protein to feed their eggs then lays the eggs in water. The itch from the bite is caused by the human body\'s immune system responding to the mosquito\'s saliva. During the summer, the Everglades closes its camping facilities almost entirely because of the onslaught of mosquitoes. Traps are put up throughout Flamingo where 250,000 mosquitoes a day are collected. (Photo by Tom Ervin/Getty Images) File photo of a female mosquito. (Photo by Tom Ervin/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials say West Nile virus has been reported in Minnesota.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that as of Tuesday there’ve been four confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year.

All four cases were discovered after those affected donated blood and it tested positive for the virus when screened.

West Nile virus is the most commonly reported mosquito-borne disease in Minnesota, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Most people with the virus show no symptoms or flu-like symptoms. However, the virus can be serious, and even deadly, for elderly people.

While no Minnesotans have died from the virus in 2018, one person in South Dakota has, the CDC says.

Health officials say the best way to avoid West Nile virus is to defend against mosquito bites.

Last year, there were 30 reported cases of West Nile virus in Minnesota, data from the Health Department shows. In 2016, the number of cases was 83.

Officials say the species of mosquito that primarily carries the virus is common in central and western Minnesota. It prefers to breed in wetlands and drainage ditches.