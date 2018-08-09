MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Eagan to Bloomington and Excelsior, there are family-friendly events taking place across the metro, if you are Workin’ for the Weekend. But we begin in Winsted, Minnesota with a touching tribute to the victims of 9/11.

9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit

A 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is making its way to Minnesota this weekend.

The tribute to all those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001 will be in Winsted, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The memorial provides interactive education and artifacts such as steel beams from the towers.

MOA Turns 26

The Mall of America is turning 26 this weekend, and you’re invited to the party. Enjoy a free birthday cookie* from Nestle Toll House Café, beverage samples from bubly by Pepsi, and listen to live music by Ragtown. The celebration is this Saturday in the Rotunda from Noon – 3.

5th Annual Big Island & Back

Get your canoes, kayaks & paddleboards ready for the 5th Annual Big Island & Back.

The race starts at Excelsior Beach, and goes out and around Big Island, finishing back at the beach. Proceeds benefit Freshwater and ICA Food Shelf! The Excelsior Brewing Company hosts the epic after-party. It all takes place this Saturday at 9 am.

Eagan’s Central Park Festival Grounds

Finally, enjoy the Twin Cities tastiest food truck fare in Eagan. More than 20 trucks will be sampling foods at Eagan’s Central Park Festival Grounds this Saturday from 4 to 10 pm. There will also be beer and wine and live music.