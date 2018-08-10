Filed Under:Iowa, Stalking, Texting

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota woman who sent 696 text messages to a northern Iowa man in April violated a no-contact order.

Winnebago County District Court records say 34-year-old Katie Christian, of Emmons, Minnesota, is charged with stalking and other crimes.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Forest City. Attempts to reach her attorney Friday were unsuccessful.

A criminal complaint says she also made 10 phone calls and went to the man’s Lake Mills house three times in an attempt to make contact with him or his daughter.

