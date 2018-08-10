MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are going to be steamy, the air is going to be juicy, and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the state is going to be smoky.

The MPCA says they’re issuing an air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada. The smoke is spreading across northern Minnesota Friday, and will reach southern Minnesota on Saturday.

“A thick blanket of smoke is expected to arrive in the upper-levels of the atmosphere this afternoon and evening across southern parts of the state,” the agency reporter. “However, smoke is not expected to impact air quality from St Cloud, to the Twin Cities and Rochester until midday Saturday.”

The MPCA said that those who are most likely to be affected by the fine particle pollution over the next few days are those with asthma, children, the elderly, and those with heart disease or high blood pressure.

