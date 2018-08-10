MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say officers have arrested a man in connection to Thursday night’s fatal shooting on the city’s north side.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Friday that 34-year-old Jamar Mullins was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.

The arrest comes a day after a man was fatally shot Thursday on the 1000 block of Morgan Avenue North.

Police say evidence and leads generated at the scene led to Mullins’ arrest.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.