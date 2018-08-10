ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A St. Paul City Council candidate who was accused of revenge porn last month has been arrested again for violating a protection order, police said.

David Martinez, who was arrested on Thursday, also admitted to recently taking a firearms course requiring him to possess a firearm, and police deemed the course a violation of the protection order and issued a second citation.

According to police, Hamline University security called to report Martinez was seen on the campus around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer then verified the geographical restrictions of the protection order, confirming Martinez was in violation.

Officers took Martinez into custody after locating him on Englewood Avenue in St. Paul, just east of Snelling Avenue.

On Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Englewood Avenue on the report of a violation of an order for protection. Martinez was at the address to see his children, which is violation of the order. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

In July, Martinez was arrested on suspicion of violating the state’s “revenge porn” law after he allegedly posted a semi-nude picture of his estranged wife on his campaign blog. He was later released from jail with no charges filed.

The blog post also included a restraining order his wife had against him.

The document details an incident where on July 4 Martinez allegedly put his hands around his wife’s neck and threw her into a shelving unit.

The day after the incident described in the restraining order, Martinez found himself banned from the St. Paul library system after he got into a scuffle with staff.

Just hours later, on July 6, Martinez was banned from Target Field for a year after a confrontation with police.

Martinez is running for St. Paul’s Ward 4 city council seat.