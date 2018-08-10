  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Erin Murphy, Lori Swanson, Tim Walz
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The three Democrats running for Minnesota governor are highlighting their differences in the homestretch to next week’s primary.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, state Rep. Erin Murphy and Attorney General Lori Swanson squared off in an hourlong debate hosted by Minnesota Public Radio News Friday. It was one of the few meetings between all three candidates ahead of Tuesday’s primary to decide Democrats’ nominee.

Swanson generally stuck to more moderate positions than her two competitors. Walz and Murphy said they’d push to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, but Swanson says she’s not on board due to concerns of driving while under the influence.

Walz and Murphy say they support expanding driver’s licenses to immigrants living in the state illegally. Swanson says she’d convene a task force to study the issue.

