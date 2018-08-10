MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — R&B superstar Drake has postponed his stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy again.

The platinum-selling artist — known for hits like “Hotline Bling” and most recently the trio of #1 hits “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” — is in the middle of his “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.”

The Xcel Energy Center show was initially scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 1. It then was pushed to Sunday, Aug. 12.

On Friday, Xcel Energy Center announced that, “due to production issues,” the show would be pushed to a later date, along with the Kansas City show scheduled for Friday night.

The venue said all tickets would still be honored for whatever the new date ends up being; it was not immediately announced.