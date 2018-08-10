Filed Under:Pet Guest Of The Week
(credit: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Friday, we feature a pet in need of a forever home on WCCO 4 News At Noon.

This week we have two of them!

So says Minneapolis Animal Care and Control: “Marie and Touluse arrived at MACC as strays on July 2, 2018. These two littermates are your typical kittens – play hard, nap hard! They are super friendly and love attention. We would love to find them a home together. However, we are not requiring them to be adopted together. Both kittens are altered, microchipped, and up to date on their vaccinations.”

Click here for more information.

