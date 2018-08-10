Lyme disease is one of the fastest-growing epidemics in the U.S. There are over 300,000 new cases reported each year. Minnesota is considered the second most concentrated hotspot in the nation for contracting Lyme disease. Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed, earning the name “the great imitator” because it can mimic the symptoms of many diseases.

In order to raise awareness of the issue, Lisa Najarian, who lived with misdiagnosed Lyme for 16 years before finding a Lyme-literate physician to accurately detect and treat her illness, is launching the Twin Cities Lyme Foundation.

