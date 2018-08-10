MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro believe carbon monoxide was to blame Friday night after a woman was found dead in her apartment and three responding officers needed to be hospitalized.

The Maple Grove Police Department says emergency crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a fourplex unit on the 136000 block of 86th Avenue on a report of a strong gas smell. The first officer on scene found a woman in the apartment, but he fell in and out of consciousness as he tried to help the victim.

Two other responding officers pulled the victim and the their fellow officer from the building. All three of the officers were hospitalized, police say. All are expected to be OK.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has yet to be released.

Police say one of the carbon monoxide detectors in the building was going off when crews arrived. Emergency equipment also showed extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in the area, police say.

The death remains under investigation.