MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Grindstone River in Hinckley.

The Pine County Sheriff’s office said they received a call about the body near the Grindstone Reservoir Dam just after 10 a.m. Friday.

The body of an elderly white man was found face down with no identification. A man matching his description was reported missing in Hinckley a short time later.

The man’s cause of death is being investigated. Authorities have not released his name.