COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO)— Take a look at any picture of Travis Eckman and you’ll have a good idea what kind of a person he was.

With a smile that stretched from ear to ear, the 40-year-old father of four and grandfather of one loved his family and his friends.

Bobby Skinner became instant friends with Eckman after playing in a softball league together six years ago.

“He was an outstanding dad. I know he loved his family a lot, he would always talk about his kids,” Skinner said. “He was the most positive person you have ever met and he was always there for you whenever you needed it.”

Eckman’s life was cut short on Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol investigators believe he was trying to move around a car in his motorcycle on Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center.

His motorcycle clipped the back of the car and Eckman lost control.

In addition to his four children, Eckman also leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Katie.

A GoFundMe page has been established in his memory: https://www.gofundme.com/5yab83k