MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who had been on the run from Colorado to avoid arrest was taken into custody on Friday in Minneapolis.

Markell Terrill Ross entered a retail storefront on the 2800 block of Johnson Street Northeast Friday evening and was spotted by U.S. Fugitive Apprehension after a three-day surveillance investigation. A foot chase ensued and lasted nearly four blocks before an arrest team had to use a Taser to take Ross into custody.

According to police, Ross was using an alias identity to open new businesses, rent apartments and evading arrest and prosecution in the District Court of Adams County, Colorado. Ross was wanted for possession of 25 to 50 pounds of marijuana and burglary of a grow dispensary.

Ross was immediately transported from Minneapolis to Colorado and was transferred to the custody of Adams County jail.

Ross is awaiting an appearance in district court and his bail is unknown.

No further information has been made available at this time.