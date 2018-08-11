MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two people received life-threatening injuries on Saturday after the motorcycles they were riding collided on Highway 169 northbound.

A 34-year-old driver was traveling in the right lane around 12:30 p.m. near the apex of Highway 169 near 77th Street in Maple Grove. A 28-year-old driver was traveling at a faster rate of speed in the right lane also near the apex. The two motorcycles then collided.

The drivers, both of Coon Rapids, were transported for treatment of their injuries, which were deemed life-threatening.

No additional information is available at this time.