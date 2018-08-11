Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Shooting, Lonzo Allen Washington, Minneapolis, Violence
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night on the north side of Minneapolis.

Lonzo Allen Washington, 28, died of a gunshot wound after he was shot in the chest at the 1000 block of Morgan Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police announced Friday that Jamar Mullins, 34, was arrested a day after Washington’s death for probable cause murder.

Evidence and leads generated at the scene led to Mullins’ arrest, police said.

Minneapolis Police are currently investigating the incident.

