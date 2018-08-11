MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a wrong-way crash in Minnetonka Friday night.

Police say the wrong-way driver was traveling east on Highway 7 near Vine Hill Road just before 11 p.m., when they hit another vehicle in the westbound lanes. A third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and went into a ditch.

The driver travelling in the correct direction — a 67-year-old Excelsior woman — was killed. The wrong-way driver — a 37-year-old Edina man — survived and is in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver who went into the ditch suffered minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.