  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PM2018 PGA Championship
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Police
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a wrong-way crash in Minnetonka Friday night.

Police say the wrong-way driver was traveling east on Highway 7 near Vine Hill Road just before 11 p.m., when they hit another vehicle in the westbound lanes. A third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash and went into a ditch.

The driver travelling in the correct direction — a 67-year-old Excelsior woman — was killed. The wrong-way driver — a 37-year-old Edina man — survived and is in stable condition at Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver who went into the ditch suffered minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.