MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 694 Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just after 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Center.

A motorcycle driven by 40-year-old Travis Eckman attempted to move around a car when it made contact with the right rear of the vehicle. Eckman lost control and was killed in the crash.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet. The state patrol is investigating.