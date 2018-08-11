Chisago County, Minn. (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted a truly magical video on Saturday evening, shattering the usual expectation that information shared by law enforcement has to be serious.

The video, which was posted to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Twitter page, shows women trapped in a giant inflatable unicorn on a Chisago County lake after weeds halted their summertime fun.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds…Yes a rainbow unicorn… With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Deputies threw the ladies a line and reeled them back to safety, ending the rescue with cheers and laughter.