MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison is denying accusations posted this weekend on Facebook that he behaved inappropriately with a woman whom he dated.

On Saturday, a Facebook post written by Austin Monahan alleged that there is video of Ellison dragging his mother, Karen Monahan, out of a bed and screaming at her.

The post also alleged that there are texts showing the Democratic congressman threatening his mother if she went public.

“My brother and I watched our mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison,” Austin Monahan wrote.

In the post, he says that in 2017 he found a file on his mother’s computer with 100 text messages between Ellison and his mother, as well as a two-minute video of Ellison dragging his mother out of a bed.

On Twitter, Karen Monahan said that everything her son said was true.

For you to get help and heal. Told u that would be what I would could consider a Just ending to this hell my family and I have been through. I said that the night before u announced ur run 4 AG. — Karen Monahan (@KarenMonahan01) August 12, 2018

WCCO-TV reached out to Austin Monahan and left a message on the cell phone that we believe to be his. Our call was not returned.

In a statement Sunday, Ellison said that he “never behaved this way,” adding that “any characterization otherwise is false.”

Ellison said that he was in a long-term relationship with Karen Monahan, and it ended in 2016.

“I still care deeply for her well-being,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ellison’s rivals in the race for attorney general demanded that he respond to the Facebook allegations.

Both DFL-endorsed candidate Matt Pelikan and former Minnesota House Speaker Debra Hilstrom called the allegations troubling. Hilstrom also shared a link to the allegations on Twitter.

This post was brought to my attention because I was tagged in this post. Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations.https://t.co/CQ1LSVfZqf — Debra Hilstrom (@debrahilstrom) August 12, 2018

Another candidate in the race, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley, said the allegations were serious and that Ellison’s statement was insufficient.

“If there are records and video of his interaction with the victim, those materials also should be turned over to law enforcement for immediate investigation,” he said.

Also on Sunday, Kim Ellison, the congressman’s former wife, responded to the allegations, saying in a statement that “the behavior described does not match the character of the Keith I know.”

Former wife of MN-5 Cong and state Atty Gen candidate Keith Ellison defends him against abuse allegations: “The behavior described does not match the character of the Keith I know.” pic.twitter.com/h19x0eWi6s — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) August 12, 2018

Currently, Keith Ellison represents Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress. However, he gave up his seat this year to run for Minnesota attorney general.

The primary election for that race is slated for Tuesday.