ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Lexington Parkway resurfacing project set to start on Aug. 14 will cause major traffic impacts and road closures in the area throughout the month.

The surface layer on Lexington Parkway between James and University avenues will be removed and replaced with new pavement. The project is slated to take place in phases to limit disruptions.

The first phase will affect the area of Lexington Parkway from University Avenue to Interstate 94, with milling to begin on Tuesday and paving to begin on Thursday.

When the phase of resurfacing between I-94 and Marshall Avenue begins on Aug. 15, it will cause eastbound I-94 ramp closures.

The eastbound I-94 on- and off-ramps at Concordia Avenue will be closed and detoured to Dale Street. The ramps are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lexington Avenue will be closed to traffic, and a signed detour will be in place.

The detour follows Saint Anthony Avenue to Hamline Avenue to Marshall Avenue. Concordia Avenue will also be closed between Hamline Avenue and Oxford Street, but Marshall Avenue will remain open.

Major cross streets will remain open throughout construction, including Marshall, Selby, Summit, Grand, St. Clair and Jefferson avenues.

Ramsey County will also install a bike lane between James and St. Clair avenues during the course of the resurfacing project.

Additional specific information regarding the resurfacing project can be found here.