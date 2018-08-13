  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carver County, Jenup Stephen Chop, Missing Boy, Missing Person, Stephen Gatrek Chop
L to R: Stephen Gatrek Chop and Jenup Stephn Chop (credit: Minnesota BCA)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 13-year-old went missing early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Jenup Stephn Chop left his residence in Carver around 3 a.m. Monday in an Uber. He was dropped off at Highway 60 and Interstate 35, where it’s believe he met up with his non-custodial father, Stephen Gatrek Chop.

Jenup is now believed to be traveling with his non-custodial father.

Jenup is described as 6-foot, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Stephen may be driving a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with the Minnesota license plate 374-JZY.

Authorities say there are ties to the Austin area and possibly Owatonna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361–1231

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.