MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 13-year-old went missing early Monday morning.

According to authorities, Jenup Stephn Chop left his residence in Carver around 3 a.m. Monday in an Uber. He was dropped off at Highway 60 and Interstate 35, where it’s believe he met up with his non-custodial father, Stephen Gatrek Chop.

Jenup is now believed to be traveling with his non-custodial father.

Jenup is described as 6-foot, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Stephen may be driving a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with the Minnesota license plate 374-JZY.

Authorities say there are ties to the Austin area and possibly Owatonna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361–1231