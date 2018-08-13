MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Primary is Tuesday, Aug. 14.

And while many candidates are getting out the vote on the final day to campaign, others are having to address recent allegations the night before the election.

Democratic candidate for Attorney General, Keith Ellison, was accused of emotionally and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. The woman’s son, Austin Monahan, posted to Facebook saying that he had seen a video of Ellison dragging his mom off a bed. Karen Monahan said on Twitter that what her son posted was true.

U.S Representative Ellison firmly denied these allegations, saying that the video does not exist because this never happened.

Democratic candidate for Governor and current Attorney General, Lori Swanson, was accused of pressuring staffers to work for her campaign. A former staffer, D’Andre Norman, who worked in Swanson’s office from 2006 to 2014, says he recruited workers to do political work for Swanson.

Swanson strongly denies these allegations and called Norman a liar.

To learn more about individual candidates before you cast your ballot tomorrow be sure to check out our Election Guide:

