NORTH MANKTAO, Minn. (WCCO) – A North Mankato man has been charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at two children, threatening to shoot them if they did not get off his lawn.

Scott Douglas Johnston, 59, was charged on Monday with two counts of felony second-degree assault and one count of felony terroristic threats following the incident in the 200 block of Cross Street in North Mankato on Aug. 10.

The children are 8 and 9 years old, according to the North Mankato Police Department. Johnston is scheduled for his first appearance in Nicollet County court on Monday.