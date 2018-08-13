Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two other people have been hospitalized in St. Paul after a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist. Amazingly, the cyclist is not one of the people hurt.
Police say it appears the driver of a car hit the bicyclist on Maryland Avenue near I-35 Sunday night, then sped away and crashed.
Police say the three people in the car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and that the bicyclist appeared to be OK.
On Monday morning, police said the driver of the vehicle, a man, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.