MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and two other people have been hospitalized in St. Paul after a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist. Amazingly, the cyclist is not one of the people hurt.

Police say it appears the driver of a car hit the bicyclist on Maryland Avenue near I-35 Sunday night, then sped away and crashed.

SPPD and @StPaulFireDept on the scene of a rollover accident with injuries at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and L’Orient Street. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/t5gZt1FqGk — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 13, 2018

Police say the three people in the car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and that the bicyclist appeared to be OK.

On Monday morning, police said the driver of the vehicle, a man, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

UPDATE: The adult male driver from Maryland/L'Orient crash last night has died from his injuries. His identity will be released after notifications have been made. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 13, 2018

The crash remains under investigation.