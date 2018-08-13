MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Instagrammer’s new cookbook has been recalled by its publisher amid concerns over some of the recipes.

Johnna Holmgren, better known as “Fox Meets Bear,” has nearly 130,000 followers on Instagram, where she refers to herself as a “naturer” and “nurturer.”

Her book, “Tales from a Forager’s Kitchen,” was released by Rodale Books.

Among the recipes that recently sparked attention on social media as potentially dangerous were recipes calling for the use of raw morel mushrooms, uncooked rice , and unleached acorns.

Recently, Rodale Books issued a statement:

“Rodale Books and our author Johnna Holmgren take very seriously the concerns expressed by readers regarding the preparation and cooking of recipes with raw ingredients (mushrooms and elderberries) that are contained in her recently published TALES FROM A FORAGER’S KITCHEN. In light of our review of these concerns, and because of our dedication to wellness, Rodale Books and Johnna Holmgren have decided to discontinue the publication and promotion of the book.”

The publisher said they were offering a full refund for anyone who bought the book.