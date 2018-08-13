SAN ANTONIO - August 23: Danielle Robinson #13 of the San Antonio Stars drives to the basket against Lindsay Whalen #13 of the Minnesota Lynx in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2014 WNBA Playoffs on August 23, 2014 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photos by D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images) (credit: D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson will be sidelined indefinitely after having left ankle surgery on Monday, the team announced.

Robinson was injured during the second quarter of the Lynx’s 89-73 win over the Los Vegas Aces last Thursday. She had appeared in 28 games, with two starts for the Lynx this season. She was averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.3 assists per game.

The Lynx host the Chicago Sky Tuesday night at Target Center.