EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — You couldn’t have asked for a much better debut from the Minnesota Vikings starters on offense during their single drive of action in the preseason opener Saturday night.

WCCO’s David McCoy tells us what Mike Zimmer took away from his limited look at his new-look offense.

Of all the things that stood out to Zimmer when watching back the tape of that terrific opening drive by his starting offense, you might be surprised to learn, what impressed him most.

“The thing I was probably most impressed with was the way we came off the ball with our offensive line. I thought we were physical up front, I thought we came off the ball well, I thought we did a nice job of getting in the second level with the linebackers,” Zimmer said. “It looked like — I’ve been saying this in practice, our guys are coming off the ball, it looked like it was in practice. So those things were really good.”

That starting offensive line, left to right, was Riley Reiff, Tom Compton, Cornelius Edison, Danny Isidora, and Rashod Hill. But just because those five started Saturday night doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way. Zimmer says he plans on shuffling guys around and trying a bunch of different combinations.

“We’re just gonna continue to look. We’ve still got a couple more weeks before we go,” Zimmer said.

Things could change even further — in fact the Vikings are hoping they do — provided Mike Remmers and Pat Elflein get healthy. But it was a good start from a team that needed to see something good from that patchwork position group.