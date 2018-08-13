MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s appearing likely that Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis will have to replace more than half its neonatologists.

That’s because the doctors who care for premature babies plan to leave the hospital over a contract dispute.

Neonatologists provide critical care for the tiniest newborns — premature babies with dire medical needs.

Children’s Hospital Minneapolis has been contracting care for the babies through two independent physician groups.

But Children’s wants all its neonatologists to be employees of the hospital.

CEO Dr. Marc Gorelick says a single “integrated” group is needed for cost efficiencies and better patient outcomes.

One neonatology group has signed on to the demand, but the hospital says the larger group of neonatal doctors refuses.

“We have good outcomes, but we don’t have the superior, nation-leading outcomes we would like to have, and we think that having these excellent physicians in a more coordinated and integrated system would lead to that and that’s what we’re aiming for,” Gorelick said.

Twelve doctors with Minnesota Neonatal Physicians say it’s a risk they’re not willing to take for the sake of their patients.

Instead of hiring on as Children’s employees, the group will expand neonatology departments at North Memorial’s Maple Grove and Robbinsdale hospitals.

Medical director for the group, Dr. Jeanne Mrozek, says, “We’re not going to change our model of seeing every patient, every day.”