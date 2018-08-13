Filed Under:Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — An admission by former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman that she secretly recorded her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room is drawing fire from allies of the president and national security experts.

Manigault Newman said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection.

Critics denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: “Who in their right mind thinks it’s appropriate to secretly record the White House chief of staff in the Situation Room?”

A former National Security Council spokesman called it “unprecedented” and a serious breach of protocol.]

