MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people have been hospitalized in St. Paul after a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist. Amazingly, the cyclist is not one of the people that was hurt.

Police say it appears the driver of a car hit the bicyclist on Maryland Avenue near I-35 Sunday night, then sped away and crashed.

Police say the three people in the car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, and that the bicyclist appeared to be OK.

The crash remains under investigation.