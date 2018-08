MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Eagan says a stretch of a road is closed in the city after a crash involving a semi Monday morning.

According to the police, the crash occurred near Cliff Road and Pilot Knob Road. A picture tweeted by police shows the semi tipped with dirt spilled next to it.

CRASH: Emergency personnel on-scene at Cliff Rd/Pilot Knob for a crash involving a semi. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/7O0zaG00qa — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) August 13, 2018

Police say the southbound lanes of Pilot Knob Road, from Diffley Road to Cliff Road, are closed due to the crash.

Expect delays in the area.