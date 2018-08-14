MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has won the DFL primary race to keep her seat on Capitol Hill.

The Associated Press reports that Klobuchar amassed 96 percent of the vote with 17 of 87 counties reporting, easily topping Democratic rivals Stephen A. Emery, David Robert Groves, Leonard J. Richards, and Steve Carlson.

Klobuchar was first elected to the Senate in 2006, becoming Minnesota’s first woman senator.

She’ll face Jim Newberger, who has more than 74 percent of the vote on the GOP side with 17 of 87 counties reporting.

