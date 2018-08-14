ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Some polling places in Minnesota are reporting steady voter traffic on this primary election day.

At Peace Presbyterian Church in St. Louis Park, poll worker Roger Ruth says 87 people had already voted by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He says that for a primary it’s the busiest he’s seen.

Polls are open until 8 tonight here in Minnesota for the primary election and voters are steadily streaming into polling places. At noon @WCCO we show you how it’s going so far. pic.twitter.com/2lQhou9YSt — Angela Davis (@AngelaDavisWCCO) August 14, 2018

Races for governor, both Senate seats and three congressional seats are drawing voters to the polls. The biggest unsettled question may be the Democratic primary to succeed Gov. Mark Dayton. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, Attorney General Lori Swanson and state Rep. Erin Murphy all have a path to victory.

