MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dan Feehan is the projected winner over Colin Minehart in the DFL’s 1st Congressional District primary race.

The Associated Press reports Feehan collected 83% percent of votes for the district covering southern Minnesota from its border with South Dakota to its border with Wisconsin.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

Democratic Rep. Tim Walz announced earlier this year he would vacate the seat, which he’s held since 2007, to throw his name in the race for governor.

Click here for the full election results.