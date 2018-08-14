MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Pete Stauber is the projected winner of the GOP primary race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

The Associated Press reports that Stauber got more than 88 percent of the vote with near 20 percent of precincts reporting, defeating Harry Rob Welty for the chance to turn the northern Minnesota district red in the November election.

The race for the 8th District seat, which is currently held by retiring Democrat Rick Nolan, is widely considered to be a toss-up, and one of the best chances for Republicans to flip a seat in the House.

In June, President Donald Trump visited Duluth to hold a rally for Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer. Last month, Vice President Mike Pence also held a fundraiser for him.

Statewide turnout for the primary is expected to be high. Last week, the Secretary of State’s Office said that early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

