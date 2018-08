MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Hudson, Wisconsin are looking for whoever is driving around, shooting at cars.

This is a home surveillance photo of a gray SUV that police are looking for.

Officers received 15 reports of windows and mirrors being shot out Monday.

Police say the person is using a BB or pellet gun, and there may be more than one person doing this.

Investigators think this may be related to similar incidents in Stillwater and Oak Park Heights.