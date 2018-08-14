MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after a swastika was spray-painted on a group of city mailboxes.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday on the 100 block of 5th St. in Kenyon. Authorities responded on a report of damage to property, and when they arrived, they located a swastika spray-painted on the side of a group of mailboxes.

Workers with the Public Works Department in Kenyon were called to clean up the vandalism. The Kenyon Police Department says it would like to speak with the person responsible. Anyone with information should call Kenyon police at (651) 385-3155.