ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There are two new ways to travel through St. Paul.

The city introduced Lime e-scooters and dockless bikes to its streets Tuesday after the City Council approved the resolution Aug. 1.

“Saint Paul residents, visitors and employees will now have two more great options for moving around our community,” Council President Amy Brendmoen said. “These new, shared, dockless bikes and scooters will make our city more connected, healthy and fun.”

Riders can utilize the new transportation method via smartphone app, which shows them how to find, unlock and rent the bikes and scooters.

The new initiative is part of a larger effort to provide comfortable, affordable ways for people to get around while causing a low impact on the environment.