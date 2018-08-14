Primary Election:Polls have closed. Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFL, Election 2018, Erin Murphy, Lori Swanson, Tim Walz
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson is conceding in the Democratic primary for Minnesota governor.

Swanson trailed heavily in early returns from Tuesday night’s three-way primary against Rep. Tim Walz and state Rep. Erin Murphy. She told supporters gathered at an election night party that the people had spoken.

Swanson had been considered a top contender since launching her last-minute bid.

But her campaign was marred by allegations that may have caused voters to reconsider. The campaign came under fire last month after her running mate, U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, was accused of mishandling sexual misconduct complaints against a staffer in his office.

And she faced allegations from a former staffer that she pressured office employees to help her political ambitions. Swanson called those allegations a lie.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.