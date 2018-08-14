ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Lori Swanson is conceding in the Democratic primary for Minnesota governor.

Swanson trailed heavily in early returns from Tuesday night’s three-way primary against Rep. Tim Walz and state Rep. Erin Murphy. She told supporters gathered at an election night party that the people had spoken.

Swanson had been considered a top contender since launching her last-minute bid.

But her campaign was marred by allegations that may have caused voters to reconsider. The campaign came under fire last month after her running mate, U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, was accused of mishandling sexual misconduct complaints against a staffer in his office.

And she faced allegations from a former staffer that she pressured office employees to help her political ambitions. Swanson called those allegations a lie.

