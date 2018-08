MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A historic number of Minneapolis voters turned out to cast their ballot in the primary.

The Secretary of State’s office said early estimates showed 93,534 voters visited their polling places Tuesday, the highest primary turnout since 1970, when 88,061 residents voted.

Eighty-four percent of voters turned up at polls Tuesday, with about 15,000 residents casting absentee ballots in the 46-day period before the election.