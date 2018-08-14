Primary Election:Polls have closed. Click here for complete 2018 primary election results.
Filed Under:Democrats, DFL, Election 2018, Frank Drake, Ilhan Omar, Jamal Abdulahi, Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Patricia Torres Ray
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Ilhan Omar has enough votes to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Minnesota’s fifth congressional district.

The Associated Press reports that Omar got more than 48 percent of the vote with 90 percent of precincts reporting. Omar defeated Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Patricia Torres Ray, Frank Drake and Jamal Abdulahi.

WEB EXTRA: WCCO Election Guide 2018

Rep. Keith Ellison currently holds the seat, but earlier this summer submitted his name for the DFL bid for attorney general after Lori Swanson announced her intentions to run for governor.

The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.

