MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former state Rep. Joe Radinovich is the projected winner of the DFL primary race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Radinovich held his own against a crowded field that also included Michelle Lee, Kirsten Kennedy, Jason Metsa and Soren Sorensen.

This year’s contested DFL primary race came following the retirement announcement of Rep. Rick Nolan, who has held the seat since 2013.

The seat is the focus of national attention, as Republicans believe they can flip it in the November election.

As such, Donald Trump held a June rally in Duluth to campaign for GOP candidate Pete Stauber.

Turnout in Tuesday’s primary was exceptionally high. The Secretary of State’s office said as of last week, early voting was up nearly 200 percent from the 2016 general election.

Click here for the full election results.